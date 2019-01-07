Measles alert for visitors to International Airport

Early measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, lethargy and sore, red eyes, followed by a blotchy red rash a few days later.

QUEENSLAND Health has issued a warning following another measles outbreak in Brisbane over the past two days.

Metro North Public Health Unit has issued the alert after a male passenger arrived in Brisbane on an international flight while unknowingly infectious on Saturday.

People on the China Southern Airlines flight CZ 381 from Guangzhou are urged to be on alert for signs for the highly infectious disease.

Metro North Public Health physician Dr Megan Young said anyone on the flight or at Brisbane International Airport between 8.30am and 10am on Saturday should seek medical advice if they develop symptoms.

The man also visited The Prince Charles Hospital Emergency Department from midday to approximately 10.30pm on the Saturday.

Dr Young said symptoms typically started between 10 and 18 days after infection.

Queensland Health urges anyone who develops symptoms over the next two weeks to seek medical advice immediately and recommends anyone born during or since 1966 who has not had two documented doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine or had proven measles, should visit their doctor to be vaccinated.

The outbreak comes just weeks after a man also became contagious in early December after also travelling overseas to an unconfirmed location.