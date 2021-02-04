‘Mean girl’ mum slammed over outfit rules

In a series of sponsored posts the mum-of-three listed her rules when dressing for the school run – but other parents were less than impressed.

Mummy blogger Lauren Dubois ended up getting completely slammed online after sharing a list of clothing items she thinks mums should wear on the school run.

In a series of now-expired stories on Instagram, the mum-of-three posted a series of outfit options, explaining that she used to feel "stressed" about what to wear in the morning.

"When I became a school mum, I genuinely put time and effort into researching what I should wear to school drop-off and pick-up. Don't laugh. It stressed me," the Canberra mum-of-three wrote.

Blogger and mum-of-three Lauren Dubois has come under fire for a series of sponsored posts. Picture: Instagram

"If you're a stay-at-home or work-from-home mum, then you don't wear 'work clothes' so you have to wear your regular clothes."

Lauren went on to explain that mums should wear "casual but presentable" outfits that look like "you've put in a small amount of effort" when dropping and picking up the kids at school.

She said that doing this will mean other parents will allow their kids to be friends with your own children as "they don't worry about play dates at your house being inside a dumpster".

Earlier this week she shared a series of Instagram posts advising mums what to where for the school drop-off. Picture: Instagram

Lauren also confessed that she'd never be caught out in her pyjamas on the school run but said she did have a "massive soft spot for mums turning up to drop-off" in theirs.

"Whether it's been a s**t morning or they just really couldn't give a flying f**k," she wrote.

But in order to make a "good impression," Lauren suggested opting for a more presentable outfit.

She then posted a series of sponsored stories, featuring a selection of outfits that she deemed appropriate for the school run.

They included a spotty jumpsuit, a pink flowy maxi dress and a figure-hugging floral number.

Lauren shared a series of outfit choices which included this jumpsuit. Picture: Instagram

Lauren immediately received backlash for her stories, with unimpressed parents suggesting that it was extremely "judgmental" and accusing her of being a "mean girl".

"Who gives a f**k what you wear to school drop-off?" one angry mum responded, Daily Mail Australia reported.

"If anyone is judging you, they're probably the a**holes that talk about 'women empowering women' but in online comments body shaming others for not being a size 6."

Another response came from a schoolteacher, who said it was sending the wrong message.

"Such a tragic way of showing off a sponsored brand by using emotional first-time school mums to make a few sales," she wrote.

"As a teacher, I can categorically say no one notices what mums wear … The fact parents have turned up for their kids is the win here, not what they are wearing.

"She has no idea how terribly her post could impact on someone without the income to be encouraged to wear this brand rather than op shop, hand-me-downs, handmade or Kmart clothes a lot of our parents wear in order to put a uniform on their kids' backs."

But other mums soon criticised her posts. Picture: Instagram

In response to the brutal backlash, some parents did jump to Lauren's defence.

"Coming on someone's Instagram page and telling them you don't like their content and expect them to change it for you … is like knocking on someone's door and asking them to change their furniture because it's not to your taste," one fan said.

"You don't live there. Keep moving."

However, it doesn't seem like Lauren was bothered by the anger anyway, with the blogger reportedly hitting back at the "tiny few who whinge, nag and insult" her.

"'I'll never be what you want. I can't be. I don't want to be," she reportedly said.

"I'm not here for you. I'm here for MY people. I have no obligation to be who you want me to be. You are not my people. Go and find yours. They're somewhere else."

As well as this ‘fancy’ pink dress. Picture: Instagram