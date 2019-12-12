Menu
McLarens Landing former director Jason Allan Nicholls outside Southport Magistrates Court.
Crime

McLarens Landing boss to face trial

by Lea Emery
12th Dec 2019 1:46 PM
A FORMER director of McLarens Landing on South Stradbroke Island has been committed to stand trial for allegedly using thousands of dollars from Christmas party deposits to fund a gambling habit or to give to his partner.

Jason Allan Nicholls will face trial in the Southport District Court on five counts of fraud.

It is alleged he left dozens of partygoers stranded when their Christmas parties did not go ahead at the end of last year.

The island-based resort is popular for its charter cruises, along with an event venue.

Jason Allan Nicholls.
Companies affected allegedly included Lloyds Auctioneers, Oracle Building Corporation, Kintetsu International Express and ID Event Australia.

Nicholls is also accused of using a business's credit card details to pay for helicopter tours, for removalists to help him move home, to pay legal fees and to stay in a Surfers Paradise resort.

Nicholls' lawyer Lee Quinn, of Hannay Lawyers, yesterday consented to the matter being committed to trial without cross examination of any witnesses.

The trial is expected to go ahead next year.

