McGregor drops retirement bombshell

7th Jun 2020 4:18 PM

 

For the third time in his career, Irish superstar Conor McGregor has decided to retire from fighting.

Minutes after Amanda Nunes secured a dominant win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250, McGregor revealed the shock news via social media on Sunday afternoon.

"I've decided to retire from fighting," the UFC great tweeted.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"

However, there is lingering scepticism considering this is McGregor third retirement announcement in four years.

In April 2016, McGregor tweeted: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

Then in March 2019, following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. he tweeted: "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as Mixed Martial Art today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

It's understandable some UFC fans are therefore quick to question the validity of Sunday's announcement.

 

 

UFC President Dana White responded to McGregor's retirement during the UFC 250 post-event conference.

"Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight," White told reporters.

"If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement - you should absolutely do it.

"I love Conor ... there's a handful of people that have made this really fun for me. And he's one of them."

"It's not like I'm going, 'Holy s***, this is crazy, this is nuts.' Nothing is crazy and nuts right now, because everything is crazy and nuts right now, on a certain level. I totally understand it and get it."

"Conor McGregor's not going to need to fight anytime soon. I saw some numbers today and Proper 12 has sold an obscene amount of whiskey."

McGregor returned for a welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, where he was awarded Performance of the Night. He has also recently shown interest in a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman boasts a 22-4 professional record, and is a former UFC Featherweight champion.

Originally published as McGregor drops retirement bombshell

