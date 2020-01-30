Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roger Federer will take on Novak Djokovic tonight.
Roger Federer will take on Novak Djokovic tonight.
Tennis

Federer hit with first slam fine in more than a decade

by Liam Twomey
30th Jan 2020 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He's the most unflappable man in tennis. But even Roger Federer loses his cool sometimes.

That happened during his extraordinary five-set comeback win over Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, when he chastised himself in his native tongue during the third set - and was overheard by a multi-lingual linesperson.

He was hit with a code violation during the match, which led to a terse conversation with chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

It also resulted in just the second fine of Federer's extraordinary career - a $4400 whack for the audible obscenity.

It's just the second time Federer has been fined at a grand slam and the first in more than a decade.

In 2009 he was penalised for swearing during his defeat to Juan Martin del Potro.

More Stories

Show More
australian open roger federer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is Kmart and Big W coming to Plainland?

        premium_icon Is Kmart and Big W coming to Plainland?

        Business You wanted Kmart, Big W and Australia Post at Plainland, so we asked if they would come. Here’s what they revealed.

        Drivers get A+ from cops for first day of school

        premium_icon Drivers get A+ from cops for first day of school

        News DRIVERS urged to “keep it up” after positive first day back at school, leaving...

        Rain brings both relief and new threats for fireys

        premium_icon Rain brings both relief and new threats for fireys

        News Recent rain has reduced the size of fires burning in nearby national parks, but...

        LIST: Every roadworks project taking place this week

        premium_icon LIST: Every roadworks project taking place this week

        News Avoid these roads this week, as upgrades could delay your trip.