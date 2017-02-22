33°
News

McDonald wins tough decision for LNP pre-selection

Tom Threadingham
| 22nd Feb 2017 3:37 PM
IN: Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election.
IN: Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election. Tom Threadingham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Following one of the toughest pre-selection votes in decades, Jim McDonald will fly the LNP flag for the seat of Lockyer at the next state election.

It took two ballots for the Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor and Laidley Police officer to win the pre-selection to run for the LNP, with Forest Hill farmer Linton Brimblecombe proving a popular choice and forcing the first ballot draw to be tied.

However, Mr McDonald came out on top in the second ballot draw to win the pre-selection vote.

Mr McDonald said he was ready to embrace the new opportunity.

"I'm interested in making sure our community is the best that it can be and this opportunity has come along and it doesn't come along very often,” Mr McDonald said.

"It's been wonderful the support I've received already and I look forward to getting out and meeting even more people so that they can see what I'm about and why I have been successfully elected to council on six occasions.”

Current sitting Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss said he was happy with the result.

"I've always wanted to transition the seat if I can and I want to see someone of the same political colours take the seat over and do a good job here,” Mr Rickuss said.

Mr McDonald said he would retain his current positions as councillor and Laidley Police officer in charge for as long as possible.

"There's actually no requirement for me to change anything in terms of my professional police role or the council role until the actual election is called,” he said.

"My focus is to be able to campaign strongly whilst also fulfilling my significant obligations to the community, so I'll continue to do that and I have got a number of weeks and months of leave (ready to use).”

With the draft review of the state seat expected for release this week, Mr Rickuss said Mr McDonald could enter the role faced with new electorate boundaries.

"I would expect it (Lockyer seat) to change,” he said.

"The main part of Gatton and Laidley will stay put but whether it (boundary) goes more into Minden, Marburg or Lowood (I'm not sure).”

"So Jim will go to the next election on different boundaries to the previous that I've had for the last 10-12 years.

"It'll be a new seat and new dynamics but you can't take anything for granted and its hard work that wins you these seats.”

The expected changes to the state seat of Lockyer did not change Mr McDonald's plans.

"That presents a different challenge too and that's why its important to be about out in the community and listening to people at ground zero,” he said.

"At the end of the day its about having a good strong local representative and it's a different election this time with different candidates and different boundaries and I hope the community will recognise my contributions in the past and as a local person who will stand up for them and that that will come through on the polls.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  jim mcdonald lnp lnp candidate lockyer valley state election

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton dancer will take the spotlight at Empire Theatre

Gatton dancer will take the spotlight at Empire Theatre

Baylee Thrupp will star as Snow White in an upcoming production.

McDonald wins tough decision for LNP pre-selection

IN: Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election.

Jim McDonald won the LNP pre-selection for the seat of Lockyer

Lockyer Valley Speedway roars into gear

WINNER: Hatton Vale's Steve Isdale took out the legends race at the Lockyer Valley Speedway on Saturday, February 11.

First Lockyer Valley Speedway was off and racing.

Parts of Lockyer Valley can now connect to NBN

GET CONNECTED: Is your home or business ready to connect to NBN?

NBN rollout reaches Gatton area.

Local Partners

Experience dinosaur fossils at gem show

TWO dinosaur fossil displays will feature in the upcoming Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, so be prepared to be taken back in time.

McDonald wins tough decision for LNP pre-selection

IN: Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election.

Jim McDonald won the LNP pre-selection for the seat of Lockyer

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

AN IRATE Steve Price has threatened to quit I'm A Celebrity after a series of drama-filled clashes with Keira Maguire.

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Relocating to Goondiwindi - Much loved home must be sold!

3 Tulip Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Introducing a spacious low maintenance home ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Middle Ridge, overlooking parklands with walking paths. Four generously...

Eastside envy - sellers committed to overseas relocation - opportunity not to be missed!

128A Mackenzie Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 2 3 Auction at Fitzy's...

Genuine and immediate opportunity to purchase into Toowoomba's most highly regarded suburb! Boasting charm and character, this lovingly extended property has...

Quiet Middle Ridge Cul-De-Sac Position

14 Chifley Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

You'll be surrounded by good neighbours in this great location. The entry to this home is tiled and leads to the formal living room. A great open plan design to...

Your Stylish Villa In A Private Hideaway...

Proposed Villa 1/22A Ramsay Street, South Toowoomba 4350 ...

Unit 3 2 2 $395,000 Each

High quality built finishes and thoughtful, spacious design for great living in an inner suburban location are ready here for the downsizer, first home buyer or...

Westbrook Family Home On 924m2 - 3 Living Areas and Room For A Shed!

27 Gwenda Drive, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 $469,000

OWNERS are committed elsewhere!!! MUST BE SOLD! Brand New and situated on a flat 924m2, there is room to swing a cat and plenty of room for a shed! BOLD street...

1940&#39;S Red Brick Art Deco Bungalow-PRICE REDUCTION

1 Sidney Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a piece of Toowoomba's history, situated in a prime North Toowoomba location on a massive 931m2 this home commands street...

The Ultimate in Country Family Living on an Acre

199 Carroll Road, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 4 2 3 Offers Above...

From the moment you walk up the steps of the wrap around front verandah and step through the front door you will know this is the home your family memories will be...

Value For Money! Only Minutes Walk To The CBD

15/59 Kitchener Street, East Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This unit could not be better located, presented in “Willow Park” just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, it sits in a blooming complex...

East Side Cottage – Minutes’ walk to the CBD!

161 Bridge Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Hidden away behind manicured hedges this charming and private gabled cottage with a bullnose front verandah is only minutes’ walk into the CBD. From the moment you...

Own a timeless classic on leafy parklike 814m2 grounds - sensational value!

21 Mabel Street, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 3 $395,000

With a private elevated corner allotment bordering Mount Lofty, this character brick home is outstanding in both its location and appeal. Modern updates...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!