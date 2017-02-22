McDonald wins tough decision for LNP pre-selection

IN: Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election.

Following one of the toughest pre-selection votes in decades, Jim McDonald will fly the LNP flag for the seat of Lockyer at the next state election.

It took two ballots for the Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor and Laidley Police officer to win the pre-selection to run for the LNP, with Forest Hill farmer Linton Brimblecombe proving a popular choice and forcing the first ballot draw to be tied.

However, Mr McDonald came out on top in the second ballot draw to win the pre-selection vote.

Mr McDonald said he was ready to embrace the new opportunity.

"I'm interested in making sure our community is the best that it can be and this opportunity has come along and it doesn't come along very often,” Mr McDonald said.

"It's been wonderful the support I've received already and I look forward to getting out and meeting even more people so that they can see what I'm about and why I have been successfully elected to council on six occasions.”

Current sitting Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss said he was happy with the result.

"I've always wanted to transition the seat if I can and I want to see someone of the same political colours take the seat over and do a good job here,” Mr Rickuss said.

Mr McDonald said he would retain his current positions as councillor and Laidley Police officer in charge for as long as possible.

"There's actually no requirement for me to change anything in terms of my professional police role or the council role until the actual election is called,” he said.

"My focus is to be able to campaign strongly whilst also fulfilling my significant obligations to the community, so I'll continue to do that and I have got a number of weeks and months of leave (ready to use).”

With the draft review of the state seat expected for release this week, Mr Rickuss said Mr McDonald could enter the role faced with new electorate boundaries.

"I would expect it (Lockyer seat) to change,” he said.

"The main part of Gatton and Laidley will stay put but whether it (boundary) goes more into Minden, Marburg or Lowood (I'm not sure).”

"So Jim will go to the next election on different boundaries to the previous that I've had for the last 10-12 years.

"It'll be a new seat and new dynamics but you can't take anything for granted and its hard work that wins you these seats.”

The expected changes to the state seat of Lockyer did not change Mr McDonald's plans.

"That presents a different challenge too and that's why its important to be about out in the community and listening to people at ground zero,” he said.

"At the end of the day its about having a good strong local representative and it's a different election this time with different candidates and different boundaries and I hope the community will recognise my contributions in the past and as a local person who will stand up for them and that that will come through on the polls.”