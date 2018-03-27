Menu
McDermott crews answer Cyclone Nora SOS

McDermotts Aviation wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before TC Nora landed.
Matty Holdsworth
by

WITH a tropical cyclone looming large, McDermott Aviation Group answered an overnight SOS and responded immediately.

The Cooroy-based business wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before tropical cyclone Nora landed.

The far north has been smashed by extreme rainfall and flooding and McDermott's choppers will go straight to the frontlines.

Two large heavy lift helicopters and an ambulance chopper have been deployed.

 

McDermott's aircraft personnel are trained to leave at the drop of the hat, providing emergency airlifting, search and rescue and fire control.

"Our two heavy lifting choppers headed right through to Cairns and then into the Gulf. They will be used to move generators to remote locations," CEO Simon McDermott said.

"They'll be moving fuel sources around, lifting up power lines and what not.

"The other one has gone straight to Mt Isa to assist."

The three choppers made the five-hour journey north to team up with five other crews.

"It is all calculated, everything is pre-planned, so we get there and don't have to wait around or waste time," he said.

"We train specifically for these circumstances and never take any dangerous risks.

"We are the only ones who are able to deploy in such a short time frame. Tasked at 9pm and gone by the next morning."

 

Topics:  cairns cooroy cyclone nora far north queensland mcdermott aviation simon mcdermott sunshine coast weather

The Sunshine Coast Daily

