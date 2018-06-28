Menu
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available for Mazda customers at the end of 2018.
Mazda owners can upgrade to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

SMARTPHONE mirroring apps Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will soon be available on all late model Mazdas.

Available late this year, and not included on the about-to-be-released CX-8, the upgrade kit will work on all models with a MZD infotainment system that first went on sale in the Mazda3 from early 2014.

It's already standard on the recently updated BT-50.

Cost for the software and hardware kit is yet to be revealed.

"It will look exactly like what we currently have except you will be able to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” Mazda's marketing chief Alastair Doak said.

The functionality, which enables more seamless integration with smartphones, has become commonplace in most rivals and there had been strong pressure on Mazda - particularly in the United States - to offer the feature.　

