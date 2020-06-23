Menu
Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann with his beautifully restored 1926 Buick that is part of his car collection.
Community

Mayor’s wife always tracked down a paper if it didn’t arrive

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 1:00 PM
SOMERSET Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann has expressed his sorrow at the loss of the Gatton Star, recounting his fond memories of the paper.

“The news that the print newspaper would soon be a thing of the past was really sad,” he said.

“Myself and like many people in my generation, the printed newspaper was something we always looked forward to collecting and reading each week.”

Being an avid and active figure in the community, Mr Lehmann has had many appearances in the paper, not just in his role as a councillor.

“Going back over the years, there were a many a time I had my speedcar racing days covered, my girls were featured in the pages for their days when they played tennis and the many social events that we attended as a family over the years were captured,” he said.

“It’s sad knowing we will no longer be able to cut out these clips and display them in scrap books and pass them on to the grandkids.”

He said his wife Judy was always quick to chase a Gatton Star down if it didn’t arrive at the front gate each week.

“There was an immense sense of pride from seeing a picture in the paper of family, friends or people you know in the community doing great things,” he said.

“Let’s face it, the hard copy paper will be missed.”

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann with his grandson Connor Joseph and daughter Jessica.
He acknowledged the impacts the loss of the physical paper would have on many of those in the community.

“The change from print to digital is going to affect a lot of people, particularly the older generation who relied heavily on the printed paper for their news and classifieds,” he said.

In his role as Mayor, Cr Lehmann said the Gatton Star has been extremely supportive of council’s activities and letting residents know what is happening in the community.

“It has been wonderful to have the Gatton Star team out and about at community events, covering council meetings, elections and much more over the years,” he said.

“We’re also very grateful to have worked collaboratively with the paper in recent years to expand its reach so that more Somerset residents could have access to local news.”

He expressed his thanks and well-wishes to the past and present staff of the paper.

“Like many, I will miss the Gatton Star in its hard copy format and the many staff that have made the print edition possible over the years, not just the journalists and advertising team but the delivery drivers too.”

