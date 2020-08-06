Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A colourful description of a looming superfight has inadvertently caused a stir and 'mass confusion' for an unwary skateboard competition.
A colourful description of a looming superfight has inadvertently caused a stir and 'mass confusion' for an unwary skateboard competition.
Sport

Mayor’s throwaway line sparks rumble of controversy

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
6th Aug 2020 3:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mayor Jenny Hill's colourful description of Townsville's looming superfight has inadvertently caused a stir and "mass confusion" for a skateboard competition in Mackay.

When the Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu fight was first announced, Cr Hill dubbed it the "rumble on the reef".

MORE NEWS>>>

NRL 2020: Three contracted coaches apply for North Queensland Cowboys job

Who do you think is Townsville's best personal trainer?

Friends and family pay tribute to Paige Gallon in floral tributes at crash site

Unfortunately, the name was already taken.

For the past three years, Mackay's Rumble on the Reef has brought skateboarders from overseas and across the country to the sugar city.

But now, the social media presence of the Horn v Tszyu fight is causing mass confusion.

"We know it's a great name," Rumble on the Reef organiser Donny Fraser said. "I can see why people would wanna use it."

Boxers Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Picture: Evan Morgan
Boxers Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Picture: Evan Morgan

Mr Fraser said he understood it was a reference to the iconic Muhammad Ali boxing clash with George Foreman,Rumble in the Jungle, but has created confusion.

Mr Fraser said at least one family had accidentally booked flights to Townsville instead of Mackay after getting the two events confused.

While the Rumble on the Reef slogan has never appeared officially on Horn v Tszyu advertising, it has been used extensively in the media and by Townsville City Council.

Yesterday, the council's What's On in Townsville site still had it listed under the name.

Jeff Horn promoter Dean Lonergan said he really liked the name when Cr Hill first mentioned it, but soon realised it was taken.

Jeff Horn at Glenn Rushtons Gym . Pic Annette Dew
Jeff Horn at Glenn Rushtons Gym . Pic Annette Dew

Cr Hill said her use of the phrase was a throw back to the famous fight.

"It's a very common reference in the boxing community," she said.

"I wasn't aware there was a sports event in Mackay which called itself the Rumble on the Reef," she said.

"I'm happy to refer to the Horn/Tszyu fight as 'Townsville's Rumble on the Reef' going forward."

Originally published as Mayor's throwaway line sparks rumble of controversy

boxing horn v tszyu jenny hill mackay rumble on the reef townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        Premium Content PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, but warns the state is still playing a waiting game...

        No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Premium Content No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        News Qld coronavirus: No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Patient treated for fractured pelvis after crash

        Premium Content Patient treated for fractured pelvis after crash

        News Paramedics treat two people at the scene of second crash in 24 hours

        Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Premium Content Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

        Community ART EXHIBITION: Laidley man had jobs in restaurants, pubs and car dealerships...