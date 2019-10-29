Mayor’s pick honours top businessman

Mayor's Award winner Greg Steffens at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards

Mayor's Award winner Greg Steffens at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards

FOR almost three decades, Greg Steffens of Lockyer Valley Security Services has worked tirelessly to protect people and property in the region.

He and his company were finally recognised for their ongoing services, receiving the Mayor’s Award at this year’s Lockyer Business Awards.

“It was quite a surprise actually,” Mr Steffens said.

“It only took 28 years to get it.”

Lockyer Valley Security Services is a family-run business operated by Greg and his wife Denise.

Mr Steffens accredited the award to the efforts of Denise as well.

“They tended to focus a lot more on me than on myself and my wife, who’s big in the industry as well,” he said.

“She never really got a mention in anything.”

Mr Steffens has a long history of helping others, having served in the armed forces, completed untold hours of volunteer work in the community, as well as being part of the local Crime Stoppers Active Committee.

“I spent 20 years in the army before getting out and joining the security industry,” he said.

“I got volunteer of the year from Crime Stoppers Queensland and I got the Australia Day award in 2017 by the council for volunteer of the year.”

Lockyer Valley Security has been active in the community for close to 30 years and offers a wide range of services to its clients.

“It’s mobile security patrols. We do security alarm response and I’m in the process of doing client banking at the moment,” Mr Steffens said.

“We do crowd control at events and shows, we do maintenance on ATMs in the area, so they send us out when an ATM breaks down.

“We also have on-site watchmen for building sites and stuff like that.”

Mr Steffens said doing meet and greets with clients and the community was his favourite part of the job.

“The clients, getting to know them and what they do, and explaining what we do,” he said.

“We’re always sort of in the background.

“People don’t see us until there’s something wrong, so it’s good that I can get out durin­g the day and meet some of my clients and let them know what’s happening in the area.”