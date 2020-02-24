Menu
LOCAL SUPPORT: Lockyer Valley Regional Council election candidate Kerri McMahon.
Mayor’s assistant aims for seat on Lockyer council team

Ebony Graveur
24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
HAVING worked for nearly seven years in council, Kerri McMahon is eager to step up her involvement – announcing she would run as a candidate in the upcoming local election.

As Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor and deputy mayor’s executive co-ordinator, Ms McMahon has developed a passion for the region and said she wanted to bring a fresh voice to council.

She said shopping locally – and encouraging others to do so – was fundamental to the region’s longevity – and important for any rural economy.

“I think what really makes a difference and what we really need to do in our community is shop local, to support local business,” Ms McMahon said.

“It is a really important thing for me – it’s the only way small towns can survive.”

She said a trademark event, which encouraged people to the region to shop, wouldn’t go astray.

“What we really want is for people to come to the region,” she said.

“Like a big festival we can run – a Friday, Saturday and Sunday – we could really have a signature event.”

With a campaign slogan of “local values, a fresh voice”, Ms McMahon is eager to be a part of the elected arm of council.

“I want to be a part of that team – I will be a committed, hardworking councillor – I’m dedicated to listening to the ideas and concerns of the community,” she said.

Ms McMahon’s said her time working in council gave her an understanding of how it worked.

“I know who I can talk to regarding various concerns the community may raise,” she said.

“I can help (locals) understand how council works and I will get to work getting a solution for the questions they raise.”

Gatton Star

