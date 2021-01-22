REPLAYS: Mayoral candidates go head-to-head in heated debates

Tonight's mayoral debates have been held, with strong views expressed and a lot of verbal sparring. Our livestream has failed, however all the action from debate one and debate two has been recorded and replays are now published. Apologies from the crew at Rocky.

EARLIER

With just two days left until Rockhampton residents take to the polls to vote in the region's next mayor, candidates contesting the mayoral by-election will participate in two debates hosted by The Morning Bulletin on Thursday evening.

Aiming to ensure Rockhampton residents make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, January 23, these live streamed debates will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

To submit a question, head to the Morning Bulletin Facebook page and comment on the relevant post, or email melanie.plane@news.com.au

With a record 17 candidates vying for the role, The Morning Bulletin has already published more than 40 stories outlining the policies and profiles of candidates.

WATCH THE SECOND MAYORAL DEBATE BELOW

>>GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

You can read all of our coverage to date under the Council By-Election section on the Morning Bulletin website.

Candidates participating in the first debate at 7pm are Russell Claus, Rob Crow, Chris 'Pineapple' Hooper, John Rewald, Miranda Broadbent and Nyree Johnson.

In the second debate at 8pm, we will hear from candidates Leyland Barnett, Donna Kirkland Chris Davies and Brett Williams.

Candidate Remy McCamley is yet to confirm his participation in the 8pm debate.

Unfortunately, candidates Dominic Doblo, Tony Williams, Shane Latcham, Christian Shepherd, Cherie Rutherford and Bronwyn Laverty-Young are unable to participate in the event.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Morning Bulletin and Courier-Mail websites, as well as on the CQ News, The Observer and Daily Mercury sites, from 7pm - 9pm on Thursday, January 21.

The stream will go live at 7pm, please be sure to refresh your page at this time.