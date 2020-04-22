Mayor thanks region for efforts during pandemic

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding thanks everyone for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding thanks everyone for their efforts in fighting COVID-19. Rob Williams

As Ipswich marks three weeks since its last confirmed case of COVID-19, Mayor Teresa Harding has thanked people within the West Moreton Health region for their patience and diligence during challenging times.

Mayor Harding thanked the front line health workers for their amazing work, the volunteers for helping the community's most vulnerable, and everyone who has had to adapt over the past 2-3 months.

Today is the 21st day without a positive COVID-19 case confirmed in the West Moreton Health region.

Mayor Harding is expected to be appointed to the role of chairperson of the Local Disaster Management Group on Monday at Council's first meeting. The group works closely with essential service providers, along with state and federal authorities to provide the community a coordinated approach to disaster management.

She is also organising a full Council briefing soon with West Moreton Health, in order to be fully informed on community health issues.

"While we are seeing positive signs, this isn't over yet," Mayor Harding said.

"The situation can change at any time. We only need to look at other regions where clusters of cases have appeared to know that we need to continue to follow health advice.

"For example, the Chief Health Officer has declared greater Sydney as a COVID-19 hotspot. Queenslanders returning from the area will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Not everyone is going to get COVID-19, but everyone does have a role to play in keeping ourselves and others well."

Current restrictions include:

Queenslanders can have two visitors to their residence who don't normally live there.

All non-essential businesses and gatherings should not go ahead.

All essential day-to-day activities and businesses, such as school and work, can proceed, but they must ensure the space is big enough for one person per four-square-meters.

Term 2 for Queensland school students is underway, with schools open only to vulnerable children, the children of essential workers and students in indigenous communities.

All other students are undergoing home-based learning for the next five weeks.

Mayor Harding has also urged the people of Ipswich to join neighbours at 6am this Saturday for Anzac Day.

"Step onto your driveway, balcony or porch in a moment of remembrance for those who've served," she said.