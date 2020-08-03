Mayor slams ‘selfish’ behaviour that could lead to outbreak

LOCKYER mayor Tanya Milligan has labelled the Brisbane women who allegedly lied on their return to Queensland border declarations as “exceptionally disappointing” and “selfish-type behaviour”.

Speaking with the Gatton Star today, Cr Milligan said all it would take was for one person to blow out Queensland’s coronavirus cases.

“What has happened was exceptionally disappointing, and somewhat selfish-type behaviour,” Cr Milligan said.

“It was selfish, and it was criminal, the fact they intently lied.”

“I hope that type of behaviour is something we do not see much of from here on in.”

Her disappointment comes after three Queensland women travelled to Melbourne and allegedly lied on their travel documents about where they visited.

Despite confirmed cases in neighbouring Toowoomba and Ipswich regions, Cr Milligan said Lockyer residents needed to be “smart”.

“It’s about being smart where you can, but extra cautious about who you’re with, where you are and your environment,” she said.

“It’s not just about us. We don’t want to end up like what we are seeing unfolding in Victoria.”

She urged people to ensure they had protective face masks, hand sanitiser and obeyed social distancing laws.

“Our community has been really vigilant and aware,” Cr Milligan said.

“I think we are been really careful and need to reiterate the messaging that comes form the Premier and Queensland Health.”

With stunning Queensland winter weather conditions, the mayor said locals should take the opportunity to be outside – for their own head space – with social distancing.

“We cannot live our lives locked up in our houses,” she said.