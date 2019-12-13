Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

WE ARE RESILIENT: LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan is all praises for the region. Picture: Dominic Elsome

DESPITE the tough conditions facing the region, 2019 ends with a sense of pride for Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan.

Cr Milligan said despite a “fair share” of challenges from drought, bushfire and “just life”, the year has been positive.

No where else was this better exemplified than when the community banded together in the wake of the devastating bushfires that hit the Laidley region.

“The Laidley region and its community has been tested so many times and knocked down, but continually gets back up again. That is gutsy, and I admire that,” Cr Milligan said.

“The dedication of our local volunteers, the community that offered safety and refuge to people … made sandwiches, cakes and those who just listened and supported.

“Selflessness — a rare quality, but alive and well.”

A lack of transport in the region weighed heavily on the mayor’s mind, but the greatest challenge has been, and will continue to be, water.

“Although we are resilient, it does concern me greatly that there remains this reluctance from powers far greater than local government to put politics aside and just ‘do it’,” she said.

It has been a busy 12 months for the Laidley and Plainland region, with new developments beginning, old favourites like Rusty’s returning, and plans being drawn for a new Catholic College and Bunnings at Plainland.

Cr Milligan said these developments showed the valley was becoming the place to be.

“Real opportunities that are presenting to offer jobs and opportunities for our young people and the young at heart, encouraging and attracting business to our region and also visitors to see for themselves that the Lockyer Valley is an awesome place to visit and experience,” she said.

New arrivals and announcements at the Plainland Development site were some of the biggest news in the region, and Cr Milligan said the council was very pleased to see the site continuing to grow.

“We all want to have business and industry that support and contribute back to our community, we want our children to have local jobs, we want to keep our families close and we want choice,” she said.