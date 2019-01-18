Mayor hopes to make an impact in 2019

EVERY year is one step closer to a safer more efficient community for Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

While she was extremely proud of everything council had achieved in 2018, she was looking forward to improving roads, pathways and drainage issues around the community this year.

"When I look to the future for us we've still got a long way to go with some of that safety improvements," Cr Milligan said.

"The exciting thing we are doing in Plainland is the doing the plainland area transport study so that's a very futuristic study about what it may look like."

This year council will continue to collaborate with community members to finalise plans for a regional park in the Hatton Vale and Kensington Grove region.

Cr Milligan said involving the community was vital to providing a popular initiative for the community.

"If you're fair dinkum about building a new park the last thing you want is to build a new park no one wants to come to," she said.

"The last thing you want is to build something that no one is going to use."

Skate parks across the region will also come under the microscope this year as the council reviews the needs and wants of the community.

"We are looking at undertaking a major consultation process into our regional skate parks and looking at getting some planning done," Cr Milligan said.

"We are looking at doing some expansions at the skate park in Laidley."

Bio security and traffic safety will also continue to be major points of focus in 2019 as they work towards building a better community.