Mayor hopeful for region’s quick recovery

THE relaxation of travel restrictions during the weekend marks the first sign of recovery from the pandemic emergency, and a local mayor says she is optimistic about the future.

The Lockyer Valley region has emerged relatively unscathed from Covid-19, with only one confirmed case in the entire region, QLD Health data shows.

But the measures instituted to keep people safe have hit local businesses.

“I’m incredibly thankful that our region has not been affected more significantly, I hope and pray that continues, however we also need to get our businesses back up to full speed and keep people employed to ensure our community thrives again,” Lockyer Valley Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

“Unfortunately, most businesses have been affected to some degree, partly because their customers have less certainty on their income so are spending less, which is why (the) council implemented a range of support measures for local businesses,” Cr Milligan said.

She welcomed the reduction of restrictions, and hoped it marked the beginning of a return to more normal life.

“The easing on the weekend was certainly encouraging, and combined with the sensational weather it was a wonderful opportunity for our families to get out and about. There was a definite hum in the region of hope,” she said.

“As an optimist, I remain hopeful that the spread of coronavirus continues to slow and that restrictions on our life can ease over the coming weeks.”

Her hopes are reinforced by coronavirus data for neighbouring regions.

In the whole of the West Moreton region, there have been only 37 cases of Covid-19, all of which have recovered, although there were still 75 self-isolation notices active at time of writing.

Cr Milligan thanked those who had adhered to guidelines, and encouraged people to continue doing the right thing to ensure a successful recovery for the region.

“I’d like to assure the community that Covid-19 has not discriminated. (The) council is also feeling the pain both as an organisation and as community members ourselves with friends and family members who also have been affected by the restrictions and job losses,” she said.

“Thank you to our community for their gallant efforts and co-operation during these trying times. Community has pulled together, worked together and looked out for each other. We should be proud of that.”