Lockyer Valley High School Student Lachlan Armstrong with LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan
Community

Mayor followed by eager student

Nathan Greaves
by
18th Jul 2019 11:00 AM

As Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan carried out her duties yesterday, a silent shadow pursued her through every meeting, visit, and conversation.

Her follower was Lockyer State High school student Lachlan Armstrong, the latest in a steady line of year 11 students given the opportunity to live a day in the life of the Mayor.

"What I've found is that she's a very busy woman,” Lachlan said,

"I feel like a lot of people won't think she does as much as she does.”

Lachlan's whirlwind tour of the Lockyer Valley brought him first to Faith Lutheran College to see the new pastor being appointed, then to the official opening of the new Gatton office for the Bootstraps Veteran's Charity.

He also spent time in the council offices, sitting in on meetings and other conversations, before enduring a filmed interview about his experiences.

Lachlan plans to pursue leadership positions at his school for his final year, and has the goal of becoming a different kind of leader in future, as a teacher.

"I'd love to just be a teacher, and help others, and explore something that I'm very into,” he said.

He said his brief time with Cr. Milligan has been invaluable, and he wants to approach his future leadership roles with the same kind of passion and positivity that she brings to her duties.

"I want to show them that school isn't just work, they can have fun as at the same time,” he said.

Gatton Star

