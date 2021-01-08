Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Health

Mayor backs brutal Brisbane lockdown to stop mutant strain

Ali Kuchel
8th Jan 2021 10:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE brutal three-day lockdown for greater Brisbane is a good call, according to Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan.

The Queensland premier on Friday announced greater Brisbane would go into a three-day lockdown after a case of the UK mutant coronavirus strain was detected.

Although the restrictions do not impact the Lockyer Valley, neighbouring regions will go into lockdown tonight at 6pm until 6pm Monday.

Cr Milligan said the new outbreak demonstrated “how quickly things could change”.

“Although it feels like drastic measures at the moment, I think it’s a good call, they have to do that,” Cr Milligan said.

“We can’t afford to be complacent.”

The council areas in lockdown are Moreton Bay, Brisbane City, Redland City, Logan City and Ipswich City.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at a press conference at 1 William Street. Pics Tara Croser.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at a press conference at 1 William Street. Pics Tara Croser.

Cr Milligan agreed with Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to “go hard, going early” mission to stop the spread of the mutant strain.

“A lot of people have been travelling and we need to continue to do the right thing,” Cr Milligan said.

Ms Palaszczuk acknowledged it was going to be “tough” on everybody during those three days, including on local businesses.

“If you are in those areas and if you have planned a vacation for this weekend, I’m sorry but you will not be able to go,” the Premier said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council at the direction of its acting CEO has already sent home staff who reside in the five local government areas set to go into lockdown.

“We are protecting our staff, our organisation and the community by following those directions,” Cr Milligan said.

She praised the Lockyer Valley region for being “proactive and responsible”.

“I don’t think our community has been that flippantly, I think our community has been exceptionally proactive and responsible over the past 12 months,” Cr Milligan said.

coronavirus coronavirusgatton lockyer valley mayor tanya milligan
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

        Premium Content Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

        Health Shoppers are phoning, emailing and walking into shops in the search for face masks

        COVID LIVE: Masks mandatory in parts of Qld, more NSW cases

        Premium Content COVID LIVE: Masks mandatory in parts of Qld, more NSW cases

        Health Queensland faces lockdown as NSW virus cases revealed

        Agent’s outlook for Lockyer real estate market in 2021

        Premium Content Agent’s outlook for Lockyer real estate market in 2021

        Property After a year of strong growth, the Lockyer Valley property market looks set to be...

        Protein hub prepares to expand second stage development

        Premium Content Protein hub prepares to expand second stage development

        Business The second stage of the local business’ development will allow for overseas...