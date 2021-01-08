Mayor backs brutal Brisbane lockdown to stop mutant strain

THE brutal three-day lockdown for greater Brisbane is a good call, according to Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan.

The Queensland premier on Friday announced greater Brisbane would go into a three-day lockdown after a case of the UK mutant coronavirus strain was detected.

Although the restrictions do not impact the Lockyer Valley, neighbouring regions will go into lockdown tonight at 6pm until 6pm Monday.

Cr Milligan said the new outbreak demonstrated “how quickly things could change”.

“Although it feels like drastic measures at the moment, I think it’s a good call, they have to do that,” Cr Milligan said.

“We can’t afford to be complacent.”

The council areas in lockdown are Moreton Bay, Brisbane City, Redland City, Logan City and Ipswich City.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at a press conference at 1 William Street. Pics Tara Croser.

Cr Milligan agreed with Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to “go hard, going early” mission to stop the spread of the mutant strain.

“A lot of people have been travelling and we need to continue to do the right thing,” Cr Milligan said.

Ms Palaszczuk acknowledged it was going to be “tough” on everybody during those three days, including on local businesses.

“If you are in those areas and if you have planned a vacation for this weekend, I’m sorry but you will not be able to go,” the Premier said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council at the direction of its acting CEO has already sent home staff who reside in the five local government areas set to go into lockdown.

“We are protecting our staff, our organisation and the community by following those directions,” Cr Milligan said.

She praised the Lockyer Valley region for being “proactive and responsible”.

“I don’t think our community has been that flippantly, I think our community has been exceptionally proactive and responsible over the past 12 months,” Cr Milligan said.