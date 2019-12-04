Menu
Glenn Maxwell's all-round skills are in demand in the shorter forms of the game.
Cricket

Maxwell, five Aussies score $408k IPL value

3rd Dec 2019 9:42 AM

FIVE Australian players have been handed the highest base price ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell will all start the auction from a base of 20 million Indian rupees, which equates to more than $408,398 in Australian currency.

Only seven players were given the maximum base price, with South African pace legend Dale Steyn and Sri Lankan star Angelo Mathews the other two.

Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson are among nine players who received the second highest base price of 15 million rupees.

All up there's 53 Australians among the 971 cricketers who have nominated for the IPL auction, which will be held in Kolkata on December 19.

Franchises now have until December 9 to nominate a shortlist of players they wish to bid on at the auction.

