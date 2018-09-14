Matildas debut in sight for Georgia

KICKING GOALS: Georgia Beaumont has been selected to play for the Junior Matildas for the 2019 AFC U16 Women's Championship Qualifiers to be held in the Kyrgyz Republic.

KICKING GOALS: Georgia Beaumont has been selected to play for the Junior Matildas for the 2019 AFC U16 Women's Championship Qualifiers to be held in the Kyrgyz Republic. AAP - Richard Walker

FOOTBALL: Georgia Beaumont has set herself big goals.

It will be a month of firsts for the young striker as she will not only head overseas for the very first time, but get the chance to make her debut in the green and gold jersey.

The teenager has been selected for the Junior Matildas squad that will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic for the 2019 AFC U16 Women's Championship Qualifiers.

The 15-year-old splits her time between Laidley and Brisbane.

It was a proud moment for father Ryan - owner of The Old Britannia pub in town - who said her hard work was being rewarded.

Georgia began playing football as a seven-year-old and now laces up her boots for the Brisbane Roar.

"She's not only a great student at school but she's dedicated to all her sport and has been for some years,” Ryan said.

"She's pretty nervous and excited at the same time.”

Head coach Rae Dower said she was excited to lead the 23-player squad to central Asia.

"We've selected a balanced team with plenty of skill and creativity,” Dower said.

"The challenge for us all is to nurture, guide, and develop them all year around as the qualification period goes beyond the next 12 months.”

"We've been able to see them play at the National Training Centre and National Youth Championships, and alongside each other over two high intensity camps at the Australian Institute of Sport.

"The depth and quality of players across this age group is increasing exponentially and it is a real privilege to be able to help them take this step towards achieving their goal to one day become a Westfield Matilda.”

Competing in Group D, they will come up against the host nation, Palestine, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei.

If they finish first, they are guaranteed a place at next year's titles.

Their first fixture is against Palestine on Monday at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium.