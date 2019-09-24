MASTERPLAN: multi-purpose design key for show's future

FOLLOWING the preparation of the Gatton Showgrounds Masterplan set to upgrade the grounds, Gatton Show Society President Katherine Raymont says the key is making multi-purpose improvements.

"If somebody is going to put something on there, everybody has to be able to use it,” Ms Raymont said.

"Because we are limited with so little ground.”

Ms Raymont said it was important groups who regularly used the grounds met to discuss their desired outcomes.

"What I might want could be different to what the speedway, the pool people and the horse people want,” she said.

"That's why we have all had input and keep tinkering.”

The show society is pushing for upgraded facilities to accommodate its dairy showcase, which is held on the Thursday before the show begins.

"The dairy showcase at the moment is not being held during the show and we want it to be,” Ms Raymont said.

"It's something we have never had before and it's worthwhile.”

The dairy showcase operates from the beef section, but due to space limitations meaning the two showcases can't run concurrently.

"The sad part is people come in on Saturday and there are no dairy cows on the ground because they've had to go home because the beef are coming in,” Ms Raymont said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Deputy Mayor Jason Cook said the process of designing the masterplan included consulting with community members and groups.

"We want to make sure all users are getting the facility they want,” Cr Cook said.

"In January, we had a community consultation to find out who used it, what do they use it for... Anyone could contribute to that.”