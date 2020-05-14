Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

MasterChef stars go crazy on Katy Perry

by Bella Fowler
14th May 2020 3:16 PM

 

International superstar Katy Perry prancing around your kitchen, singing made-up ditties about your food and dipping her fingers in your sauce would be enough to send even the coolest chef into a spin.

But tonight's MasterChef immunity challenge is set to see one star absolutely wig out.

Mega fan Reece Hignell was reduced to a sweaty, shaky, giggly mess as a pregnant and full of beans Perry approached his workspace, leaving him speechless.

Reece’s reaction was adorably frazzled. Picture: Channel 10
Reece’s reaction was adorably frazzled. Picture: Channel 10

"Oh sh*t," he uttered, laughing and looking down at his workspace as the star introduced herself.

"I don't know how to talk, I don't know how to move, I'm just shutting down," Hignell told the camera, taking a deep breath.

Poh, Reynold, Sarah, Simon and Reece were battling it out for the immunity pin as the star's chaotic energy bowled into the kitchen.

The challenge - something "hot and cold" in honour of the show's theme song performed by Perry.

A casual Katy Perry strolling into the kitchen. Picture: Channel 10
A casual Katy Perry strolling into the kitchen. Picture: Channel 10

"Reece, The only thing is I don't love really fishy things, so anyone that's doing anything very fishy," Perry tells Hignell during their brief - and giggly chat.

"Well we're doing cake," he responded shyly.

"Oh I love a cake," Perry said, breaking into a bizarre dance.

"Ever since I became with child, I'm definitely into it.

"I have a serious allergy to gluten though … JK," the cheeky songstress added to an awe-struck Reece.

Reece struggled to contain himself during the cook – but does his dish impress Katy Perry? Picture: Channel 10
Reece struggled to contain himself during the cook – but does his dish impress Katy Perry? Picture: Channel 10

"Katy Perry is just like a goddess, she's just floating through the kitchen," the cook later said.

MasterChef: All Stars continues Sunday night from 7.30pm on Channel 10.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity cooking show editors picks entertainment food and entertainment katy perry masterchef music reality television television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on what arts, cultural events you want to see

        premium_icon Have your say on what arts, cultural events you want to see

        Council News Arts and culture are a major focus of the Somerset Regional Council, who plan to grow this focus further in coming months.

        ’Don’t expect much’: Weather forecast for today, weekend

        premium_icon ’Don’t expect much’: Weather forecast for today, weekend

        Weather After the chance of a storm this afternoon, the weekend is looking windy and...

        Business leader warns export bans threaten whole community

        premium_icon Business leader warns export bans threaten whole community

        Business A Kilcoy business leader has warned the impacts of Chinese export bans could have...

        ‘We’ve dodged a bullet’: Chambers praise town's resilience

        premium_icon ‘We’ve dodged a bullet’: Chambers praise town's resilience

        Business Business leaders say the virus impact has been a ‘mixed bag’