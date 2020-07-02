Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Julie Goodwin. Picture: Peter Clark
Julie Goodwin. Picture: Peter Clark
Entertainment

MasterChef star shocks with X-rated tweet

by Nick Bond
2nd Jul 2020 3:02 PM

Julie Goodwin, we did not see this coming.

Australia's very first MasterChef winner just stunned her fans with an absolutely filthy - and very funny - response to a viral Twitter question.

Swedish Twitter user Lina Lundin prompted the surprising gag from Goodwin with a simple question: "What's something you could say both during sex and while cooking?"

MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin’s got a filthy sense of humour, who knew?
MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin’s got a filthy sense of humour, who knew?

Lundin's query prompted thousands of responses and many a cooking double entendre - but few were as filthy as Goodwin's effort:

 

JULIE. As one of her followers put it: "I did NOT expect that."

Some other highlights to rival Goodwin's efforts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filthy, every last one of you.

Goodwin, who beat fellow MasterChef success story Poh Ling Yeow to win the first season of the show back in 2009, was praised by her fans earlier this year for speaking candidly about her struggles with mental illness. She revealed in February that a mysterious sudden absence from co-hosting her radio show was because she'd spent the past five weeks in a mental health unit.

In an April sit-down interview with The Project's Lisa Wilkinson, Goodwin said finding herself in such a dark place came as a "shock".

 

Goodwin “slowly, incrementally got better” after a breakdown earlier this year.
Goodwin “slowly, incrementally got better” after a breakdown earlier this year.

With the help of husband Michael and her three sons, she got better, and realised the impact her overwhelming schedule - running a cooking school and managing a gruelling breakfast radio timeslot - was taking its toll.

"Everyone just rallied around and I guess … I slowly, incrementally got better.

"You know it wasn't the end of the world. I'm not that important, I'm a cog in a wheel and we all need a break sometimes."

Originally published as MasterChef star shocks with X-rated tweet

More Stories

Show More
celebrity entertainment masterchef television x-rated

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella across the state, with the majority of cases affecting young children.

        Four drivers found with cannabis, meth during random checks

        premium_icon Four drivers found with cannabis, meth during random checks

        Crime A rise in road traffic has lead to a spike in routine police checks

        Businesses reap rewards from virus shop local campaign

        premium_icon Businesses reap rewards from virus shop local campaign

        Business It wasn’t like every other campaign, with one business owner reporting a surge in...

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up for capacity this weekend