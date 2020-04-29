Menu
MasterChef star Poh is getting a lot of airtime.
Food & Entertainment

MasterChef star: ‘People want less Poh’

by Nick Bond
29th Apr 2020 12:41 PM

Ousted MasterChef contestant Harry Foster has addressed his lack of airtime on the hit cooking show - and suggested some viewers are eager to see less of popular contestant Poh Ling Yeow.

Foster was sent packing in Tuesday night's episode after a low-key return to the MasterChef franchise that had some fans - and the man himself - questioning his absence from screens.

Speaking to Krysti & Bodge on Hit Mid North Coast this morning, Foster was asked about his lack of airtime.

"A lot of the general public have been sending me messages saying the same. I don't edit the show, so I can't say much about it, but I still enjoyed my time," he said.

Poh: A lot of airtime.
"There were a lot of people saying that Poh should've gone home," Hit Mid North Coast host Jason 'Bodge' Bodger told his guest.

"Yeah, Poh copped a lot of flak last night; I was surprised by that. She's been getting a lot of airtime, which is fantastic for her, but I think people are also reacting to that - they want to see less of Poh and more of some of the other guys that haven't featured yet," Foster said.

One of MasterChef Australia's biggest success stories since she came runner-up in the first series, Poh has been a surprisingly controversial contestant during her return to the franchise this season. Many fans are hooked on her dramatic race-against-the-clock cooking style - while others bemoan her abundance of airtime.

Foster, who came third in season eight of the popular cooking show, has previously referenced his lack of airtime on MasterChef: Back to Win - on April 20 he Instagrammed a picture of the meal he'd made in that night's episode, sharing the picture "for those who blinked and missed it".

Responding to a fan on social media who said they "wouldn't even know you're on MasterChef this season," Foster wrote simply: "Haha same."

Posting a thankyou video to his supporters after his elimination aired on Tuesday night, Foster said that "even though my time was short, it was still so fun," and said he had been "exhausted" during the challenge that saw him eliminated.

Thanks guys. ❤️

Harry: Not so much.
chefs editors picks entertainment masterchef poh poh ling yeow reality television television

