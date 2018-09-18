Masterchef judge’s exotic Greek wedding

MASTERCHEF judge George Calombaris and his girlfriend-of-11-years Natalie Tricarico have tied the knot in a stunning resort overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

The lavish reception is believed to have taken place at the Island Athens Riviera resort, which boasts stunning views of the Athenian Sea, according to the Greek City Times.

The ceremony, which took place on Sunday, was held at a beautiful Greek Orthodox Church.

The couple had a long list of celebrity guests including George's fellow Masterchef judges Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan, as well as Shannon Bennett, Nigella Lawson, Manu Feildel, Miguel Maestre and Matt Moran.

A photo of the blushing bride shared by British chef Sat Bains showed Natalie in a stunning, champagne gown with a plunging neckline with her daughter Michaela, 5, by her side.

In the background, Calombaris could be seen wearing a suit by the altar.

Just married! MasterChef judge George Calombaris tied the knot with his girlfriend-of-11-years Natalie Tricarico (pictured) in a lavish ceremony in Greece on Sunday.

In a social media post shared by chef Travis McAuley, a smiling Calombaris is featured front and centre in the snap, alongside a group of his celebrity chef mates. Travis' caption read: "Another cracking night with all the chefs #greekwedding #day2."

They were at a bar-restaurant in Athens called Balthazar which according to its website is located in a 1897 mansion with gardens.

A photo shared on social media by chef Travis McAuley showed a glimpse of the culinary greats that attended George and Natalie’s wedding, including Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, Shannon Bennett, Nigella Lawson, Manu Feildel, Miguel Maestre and Matt Moran.

In an interview with the Herald Sun earlier this year, Colombaris joked that he needed

"to get married one day because I need to grow up", before adding "but I'm excited about getting married".

"I'm very privileged and lucky to have beautiful and healthy children, and Natalie has been an incredible backbone in everything in my life. She's had to put up with a lot with me. I'm a very lucky man," he said.

"It's going to be an exciting day when it comes along. It's a seal of commitment. Actually, let me rephrase that - it's a great opportunity to have a party!"

Pictured (left to right): Travis McAuley, Miguel Maestre, Manu Feildel and Shannon Bennett.