Matt Moylan has been targeted for a potential swap deal with Ryan Matterson.
Rugby League

Massive NRL player swap mooted

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2019 9:00 AM

SHARKS fullback Matt Moylan has emerged as a key player in the Wests Tigers' plans to move on disgruntled star Ryan Matterson.

Reports indicate the Sharks are seeking some salary cap relief and are looking at shedding some of the bigger contracts on their roster of which Moylan is one.

Matterson is unhappy at the Tigers after a breakout season in 2019 and is looking at his options one year into a three-season deal.

The Tigers second-rower reportedly raised the prospect of a release with coach Michael Maguire three months ago.

Matterson has likely played his last game for the Tigers with the club confirming the 2019 Blues' squad member was granted leave last week from pre-season training, for the rest of the year, due to "personal reasons".

It's understood the Tigers are willing to take Moylan's contract on, which would allow Matterson to exit the club in a possible swap deal with the Sharks' fullback.

However the Tigers are only willing to let Matterson walk if they can get some financial compensation or a player, and Moylan could be that player.

Moylan could start at fullback before transitioning to five-eighth once club great Benji Marshall retires.

The Sharks have been proactive in trying to fix their salary cap problems over the off-season, with the likes of Matt Prior and Josh Dugan being shopped around, however the club has only received offers for Prior.

