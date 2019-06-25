Massive market draws thrifters to school yard

GIANT SALE: Sadie Burton looks for treasures at the Lifeline Mega Sale.

HATTON Vale State School was transformed into a treasure-hunting paradise for thrifters who came from as far as Brisbane for the weekend event.

The school was home to piles of second-hand clothes and accessories, with nothing priced above $2.

While the Lifeline Mega Sale has taken place before, this was the first time it has taken place in the Lockyer Valley. Organiser Cheryl Shaw said a future event may take place in Gatton.

Some pictures from the event are below: