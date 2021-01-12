Massive compo claim after alleged light bulb fail

Close-up of energy-saving LED light bulb in man's hand. Replacing the lamp in the ceiling lamp

Close-up of energy-saving LED light bulb in man's hand. Replacing the lamp in the ceiling lamp

A GOLD Coast mine worker wants $308,000 compensation after he allegedly suffered an electric shock and was thrown from his ladder when changing a light bulb.

Robert Leslie Hawkins claims he had requested multiple times that his real estate agent, Jean Brown Properties, have the electrics checked in his rented home after bulbs in a chandelier kept blowing.

In documents filed in the Southport District Court, Mr Hawkins alleges he had been told by the agent that an electrician had checked the wiring and found no issues.

It is alleged in the court documents that the real estate agent told him he would not be refunded his $3000 bond if he did not change the bulbs.

It is claimed that the real estate agent and homeowner, Michelle Parker, did not have the electrics checked, and Mr Hawkins was thrown from his ladder as he changed a bulb in the Monterey Keys home on October 18, 2018.

The 59-year-old has made a claim against Ms Parker and Jean Brown Properties seeking compensation for his injury.

Mr Hawkins alleges Ms Parker and Jean Brown Properties failed to take steps to repair the faulty writing and ensure the premises were fit for him to live in.

He claims he was left with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the electric shock, it is alleged in the court documents.

"(Mr Hawkins) continues to be impacted by the physical and psychological impact of his injuries and his ability to perform his work as an underground mining supervisor," it is alleged.

It is claimed the accident happened when Robert Hawkins was changing a light bulb.

It is alleged in the court documents that the problems with the electrics were first noticed by Mr Hawkins in April 2018 when an excessive amount of light bulbs would blow and there were issues around the switchboard such as fuses blowing.

In late April 2018 Mr Hawkins told the real estate agent about the lights blowing and reported the issue again on May 27, 2018, it is claimed.

It is alleged Jean Brown Properties told Ms Parker about the lights the next day and she told them to take no action.

It is claimed that in July 2018, Mr Hawkins again reported the problem and Jean Brown Properties again told the owner about the issue.

The court documents state Ms Parker replied: "Re lights. No action this time. My husband advises apart from quality of light bulb there should be no issues."

Mr Hawkins decided to move out on October 2018 and refused to change the light bulbs due to his concerns over the electrical wiring.

It is claimed that on October 17, 2018, Jean Brown, from Jean Brown Properties, told Mr Hawkins an electrician had attended the premises and found no problems with the wiring and he would not receive his $3000 bond if he did not change the light bulbs.

A day later, Mr Hawkins claims he changed the bulbs and was cleaning the fittings.

"(Mr Hawkins) unscrewed the glass light cover on the chandelier and as (Mr Hawkins) was unscrewing the third or fourth light cover, (Mr Hawkins) was electrocuted and thrown off the ladder," it is alleged in the court documents.

The documents claim that an electrician went to the property between October 19 and 24, 2018 and "replaced faulty chandelier with LED oyster - to light circuit" and installed a residual current device.

Ms Parker and Jean Brown Properties are yet to file a defence.

