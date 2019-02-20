Menu
FOR SALE: A massive parcel of land just outside the centre of Gatton in the Lockyer Valley has hit the market.
Massive chunk of Lockyer Valley land with DA hits market

Tom Gillespie
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A massive chunk of vacant land with a development application attached on the edge of a Lockyer Valley town has hit the market.

The 7.8 hectares of land on Eastern Dr in Gatton has been listed for sale by Colliers International Toowoomba through an expressions of interest campaign.

The land currently has an approval for a 3000 sqm warehouse development through the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

In the online listing, lead agent Dan Dwan said the parcel was a prime piece of industrial land.

“(This) prominent 7.81ha parcel offers outstanding exposure to the main road into Gatton and benefits from a current DA in place for a large industrial facility — this one is not to be missed by developers,” he wrote.

“(The Lockyer Valley) is boasting opportunities including low set up cost, easy access to major transport routes and land affordability, making the region a perfect location for companies and businesses to establish, relocate or expand.

“This a rare opportunity to purchase a huge piece of the Lockyer.”

The expressions of interest period ends on March 4.

For more information about the parcel, call Dan Dwan on 0488 799 229.

