Massive change coming to I’m A Celebrity

The Channel 10 reality show won’t be filmed in South Africa next year due to COVID-19. So where will the celebs end up?

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here won't be filmed it South Africa next year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

According to TV Tonight, the Channel 10 reality show will be filmed at a site near Murwillumbah in NSW in 2021.

It's the same location where the UK version of I'm A Celeb has been filmed for the past few seasons.

The jungle camp at Dongay Creek near Murwillumbah where the UK version of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here is filmed.

There's been speculation for months that the show would have to be filmed in Australia next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand chief content officer and EVP Beverley McGarvey told news.com.au it could "absolutely" be filmed Down Under.

"All those things are on the table," Ms McGarvey said. "We love our South African site, the jungle is kind of a character in the show, but we just don't know if that's possible or realistic, so we're just looking at a range of options.

"The show will definitely be back next year … but because of the complexity of the travel, we are having to think about how we do that show, maybe in a slightly different way."

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here co-hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris. Picture: Channel 10

In July, I'm A Celeb co-host Dr Chris Brown told news.com.au they were looking at "quite a few options" for where the show could be filmed.

"We still want that sense of adventure and sense of discovery for our celebrities and we want them to be out of their comfort zones," he said. "That's obviously where we get our best discovery moments and where we get to truly know who our celebrities really are."

As for who the celebrities will be, Dr Chris Brown told us in July that they were already "circling a few people".

Ryan Gallagher, Charlotte Crosby and Miguel Maestre on I’m A Celeb Australia.

"A lot of the people who we'd be looking at haven't really been in the news yet," he said. "It's kind of over the next couple of months we look at who's around and who do people want to know more about and who are those figures that are intriguing people."

This year's season of I'm A Celeb was won by Living Room star Miguel Maestre.

Originally published as Massive change coming to I'm A Celeb