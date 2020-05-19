Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

QUEENSLAND small businesses will be able to apply for $10,000 grants as part of a $100 million support package during COVID-19.

A new Queensland Industry Recovery Panel will also be created to help guide the state through the pandemic.

It comes as Treasurer Cameron Dick confirmed the Government would hand down a COVID-19 fiscal and economic review in September ahead of the October 31 election.

"This publication will adopt the same standards used for the mid-year and economic review," he said.

"To ensure more scrutiny and accountability, I will also make myself available to appear before the Economic and Governance Committee."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will rely on the public and private sectors working together. Picture: Darren England

Mr Dick also conceded 2020 would be a "deficit year" as the Government came under further pressure from the Opposition to release a Budget.

"There are choices we must make in the future," he said.

"These will include choices about debt and deficit and investment and savings."

Among the new measures announced this morning was also $14.8 million for the CopperString 2.0 project that will connect the North West Minerals Province with the national electricity market.

It follows calls from the Katter's Australian Party for funding for the project for weeks.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the announcements were a result of engagement with industry representatives including from small business, manufacturing, tourism, mining, agriculture, hospitality, construction, housing and property.

"On the road ahead, a close partnership between the public and private sectors is absolutely vital to success," she said.

"So I will establish a Queensland Industry Recovery Panel to ensure ongoing direct engagement with industry peak bodies.

"This is an economic framework that will create jobs by focusing on what we are good at - and by making more products here in Queensland."

Ms Palaszczuk also announced a $400 million Accelerated Works Program to deliver new road, bridge and pavement sealing works "to get jobs moving as quickly as possible".

Projects include the Mulgrave Road upgrade in far north Queensland, the Proserpine Shute Harbour Road Valley Drive and the Gracemere Road upgrade near Rockhampton.

The Household Resilience Program, which provides grants to allow people in cyclone-affected areas to improve their homes will get an extra $11.25 million.

The Premier also committed $200 million in 2020-21 for the Works for Queensland Program, which is spent by councils on infrastructure projects, and another $50 million to help tourism businesses, theme parks and animal parks to survive the crisis.

A domestic marketing campaign will encourage Queenslanders to holiday at home.

Small businesses will be able to apply for the grants to help pay for financial, legal or other professional advice, marketing and communications activities and digital or technology strategy development.

