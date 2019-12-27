Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Crime

Three hospitalised after mass drug overdose

by Emily Halloran
27th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are in hospital in a "serious" condition after a mass overdose in a Gold Coast apartment late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a "location at an apartment" shortly before 6pm.

Three people - a man and two women - had overdosed. They were found at the building unconscious.

KEEP UP WITH THE CONVERSATION. 50% OFF FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS. T & Cs APPLY

Paramedics, including the bicycle response team, critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended.

The man in his 50s was taken to Robina Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood police were not called.

drug overdose drugs ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        premium_icon Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        News Developments and highway fixes are on the cards for this council in 2020.

        Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        premium_icon Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        News Uncertain days lie ahead for the cattle industry in the region, with the drought...

        STRUGGLE: Businesses fighting to stay in game in new year

        STRUGGLE: Businesses fighting to stay in game in new year

        News After a “flat” 2019, businesses are struggling to stay afloat

        Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

        premium_icon Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

        News The last two community assistance grants of the year have been allocated by a local...