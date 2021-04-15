Mass jab hubs if Australia to hit vaccine target: PM

Mass vaccination hubs are likely to be rolled out across the country as Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded the drastic measure was the only way to protect most Australians against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

Mr Morrison's pivot toward mass vaccination hubs comes as Australia's record number of daily jabs took a hit after rare blood clots were linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

GPs from Brisbane to Townsville have flagged a drop in demand as anxious patients, including those above the age of 50, cancel bookings.

The decline in demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine is understood to have prompted the federal government to rethink the GP-led rollout, and could lead to doctors being paid more to deliver jabs as the economics of the program shift.

Mr Morrison on Wednesday flagged the option of mass vaccination hubs in the last quarter of 2021, when supply of Pfizer will be steadier, in order to inoculate those aged under 50 before year's end.

"There will be vaccines … we believe, to get that happening," Mr Morrison said.

"We would like to see this done before the end of the year.

"But that will only be possible if we can ensure we have the mass vaccination program in place."

Mass vaccination hubs of AstraZeneca is an "option" as early as June or July in order to speed up jab rates for those aged 50 and older.

"We will now need to weigh up the various options that we have for mass vaccination centres for those aged over 50, and whether that is a viable option," he said.

A spokesman for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has repeatedly said the state does not have enough vaccines to meet the demand of a mass vaccination hub, said the matter was one for national cabinet.

National cabinet, which has been positioned to a "war footing" under the Prime Minister's orders, will discuss what systems need to be in place and the risk and resourcing involved in mass vaccination hubs.

National cabinet will next meet on Monday and again at the end of that week as it moves to a twice weekly schedule.

Already Australia's record number of daily vaccinations has taken a hit, with 60,991 vaccinations administered on Tuesday, a fall from the record 81,297 jabs on Friday.

Health Hub Doctors Morayfield GP Dr Evan Jones said appointments for jabs had freed up at his clinics where initially there were none, as anxious patients cancelled bookings.

Dr Michael Clements, a Townsville GP and board member of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), confirmed demand had slowed and that consultation times with patients had grown.

He said the federal government had first pitched the GP-led rollout as one of a "high volume of patients" that were "banging down the door with their sleeve already rolled up".

"With all of the changes, (the rollout) is a lot more involved," Dr Clements said.

"The financial model the government originally went for is absolutely obsolete."

Dr Clements said it appeared the federal government was considering changes to the financial model as part of the rethink of the nation's jab rollout.

A spokeswoman for the Health Department said the government was recalibrating the COVID-19 vaccination program as quickly as possible in partnership with medical experts, associations and states and territories.

Originally published as Mass jab hubs likely if Australia to hit vaccination target: PM