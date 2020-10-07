Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Motoring

WATCH: Maserati's owner's bizarre towing fail on beach

by Phoebe Loomes
7th Oct 2020 6:04 PM

 

A viral video has captured the moment a high end sports car was badly damaged in a towing fail on a NSW beach.

Video shows the moment the 4WD ute attempted to tow the Maserati Ghibli from the sand on Stockton beach, between Newcastle and Port Stephens.

As the ute accelerated, the Maserati, which is worth up to $188,000, remained stationary, and quickly had its front bar completely ripped off as onlookers gasped and tried to stifle their chuckles.

RELATED: Driver crashes car into street sign because of spider inside

A 4wd attempts to tow the $188k vehicle.
A 4wd attempts to tow the $188k vehicle.

 

The car was on Stockton beach and had become bogged in the sand.
The car was on Stockton beach and had become bogged in the sand.

 

The towing fail ripped the car's front bar clean off.
The towing fail ripped the car's front bar clean off.

RELATED: Beach freebie Aussies 'take for granted'

The video was filmed by Ian Boicos, whose Facebook page says he's the Managing Director of 4WD Tours R Us. He also shared a photo of the stranded car, saying, "Don't think Maseratis work too good in the soft sand," with three laughing emojis.

Four-wheel driving is permitted at Stockton Beach for a 22km stretch, and for 350 hectares on the dunes at the Worimi Conservation Lands. However, those wanting to access the area are warned they'll "need a four-wheel drive vehicle to drive at the Worimi Conservation Lands".

Drivers wanting access are also required to display a valid Worimi Conservation Lands beach vehicle permit.

Oh boy. Picture: Ian Boicos
Oh boy. Picture: Ian Boicos

Maserati Ghiblis can cost between $135,990 and $188,888 according to CarSales.com.au.

News.com.au have contacted NSW Police for a comment.

Originally published as Maserati damaged in beach tow fail

maserati ghibli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPAIRS: $3.6m to be spent fixing historic Lockyer bridge

        Premium Content REPAIRS: $3.6m to be spent fixing historic Lockyer bridge

        News WORKS are expected to start this month on a historic bridge in the Lockyer Valley.

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy

        OPINION: Why Lockyer voters should care about politics

        OPINION: Why Lockyer voters should care about politics

        Opinion IF YOU care about your future and the Lockyer, you need to care about politics this...

        Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Premium Content Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Crime TWO High Range speedsters were among 12 drivers caught above the speed limit during...