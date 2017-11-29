Mary's determination to 'recover' from MS is strong

FACE OF POSITIVIY: Mary Cullinane is recovering with her father, Fred Boyce, on the Gold Coast.

FACE OF POSITIVIY: Mary Cullinane is recovering with her father, Fred Boyce, on the Gold Coast. Contributed

IT'S BEEN five months since Mary Cullinane returned from the bravest trip of her life and, aside from being told some discouraging news, she believes she will recover.

In June, the Glen Cairn local flew to Moscow in Russia to undertake 25-30 day Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant treatment to try to stop symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis.

Her month-long trip to seek treatment was made possible after more than 20 months and a total of 81 fundraisers in the Lockyer Valley which enabled Mrs Cullinane to reach her target of $80,000 on New Year's Eve.

In Moscow, Mrs Cullinane had an MRI and the results from it were devastating.

"I was told I had more than 30 lesions on my brain,” she said.

"It was a shock... I had developed a further eight lesions since my last MRI in 2013. The treatment I had doesn't fix the damage already caused by my MS, it will just hopefully prevent any further damage to my brain or spinal cord.”

She will have another MRI next month which will determine if the treatment has stopped any further MS symptoms and damage.

"I don't expect there to be any new lesions but I'm curious to see whether there has been any shrinkage of lesions,” she said.

"If I don't have any further damage, I will be over the moon.”

Despite the news, Mrs Cullinane was extremely positive about her recovery.

"I'm tired because my body had been through so much, it's exhausting,” she said.

"But I've been with my father, studying and getting lots of visits from my family which has been lovely. I even managed to get a distinction in financial marketing and two passes at uni.”

The intense treatment has left Mrs Cullinane having to rebuild her immune system, which could take her up to two years.

"I have to be very careful,” she said.

"But I'm feeling positive.

"My plan is to finish my degree next year, then I should be fully recovered and ready to go back into the workforce.”

Mrs Cullinane will return to the valley on December 11 to be with her family.