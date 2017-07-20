21°
Mary hopeful she is MS-free

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 20th Jul 2017 1:32 PM
FEELING POSITIVE: Mary Cullinane recovers after stem cell treatment in Russia to treat her MS.
FEELING POSITIVE: Mary Cullinane recovers after stem cell treatment in Russia to treat her MS. CONTRIBUTED

SAFELY returning home from the bravest trip of her life, Mary Cullinane says she feels MS free following treatment in Russia.

Her month-long trip to seek treatment was made possible after more than 20 months and a total of 81 fundraisers which enabled Mrs Cullinane to reach her target of $80,000 on new year's eve.

After landing in Moscow in early June, Mrs Cullinane was taken to Pirogov Hospital to begin her 25-30 day Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant treatment to try to stop symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis.

The technique has been used to treat a number of blood cancers for decades but it still considered an experimental treatment for MS in Australia.

Now 12 days post-stem cell transplant, Mrs Cullinane said even though she currently "didn't have an immune system”, she felt wonderful.

"In six months I will have another MRI that will compare to the one I had Russia and will confirm my MS is completely gone,” she said.

"But I am confident the treatment has worked even without that MRI.”

Shocking herself and her Russian doctors with how well she coped during the treatment Mrs Cullinane put it all down to how well she prepared her body leading up to her her trip.

"I was very fit when I went over there, so that helped me handle it,” she said.

"The doctors kept saying 'Oh you strong, oh you fit.'”

After being cleared medically, Mrs Cullinane was given injections numerous times a day to stimulate her stem cells to come out of her bone marrow and into the blood steam.

Following this, her stem cells where extracted from the bloodstream - and once enough stem cells were harvested and frozen, she began chemotherapy for five days. Then her stem cells were transplanted into her bloodstream.

"After that I was in isolation for eight days,” she said.

"The only hiccup was during the transplant when my blood pressure dropped and I started to shake.

"But they quickly gave me medication and it stopped almost straight away - I just rested after that. They were incredible doctors.”

Mrs Cullinane said it felt surreal to be home and recovering with her father.

"I can't believe how quickly the whole thing went because it was so full on,” she said.

'There was something different every day, and it was challenging.

"It will take a whole two years to regrow my immune system and I have to be very careful.”

Incredibly the mother of four has already re-commenced her Bachelor of Business and Commence degree, which she hopes to finish by the end of 2017.

"I started uni back on Monday, my head feels really clear and study is going well,” she said.

Now in self-imposed quarantine at her father's house in Ipswich, Mrs Cullinane will travel to Coolangatta to live a life of luxury for six weeks right on the beach front.

"Dad's got a time-share apartment so I will be watching the whale migration, taking in the sea breeze from the balcony and studying. I will be like Rapunzel up in my tower but without hair,” she said.

Every week Since her treatment ended on July 2, Mrs Culline has been keeping an online diary on her Facebook page.

Follow her journey at Make Mary MS Free Appeal Facebook page.

Topics:  lockyer valley mary cullinane ms recovery treatment

