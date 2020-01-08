Marvellous day out for Gatton families

SUPER POWERS: The Marvel Family Fun Day offered plenty of exciting activities for visitors of all ages.

BUDDING young superheroes and their families suited up and assembled at the Gatton Shire Hall on Tuesday for a morning of marvellous fun.

The Marvel Family Fun Day proved to be a massive success, attracting about 2000 children and parents over the course of the morning.

“It’s been a great turnout, the staff have been overwhelmed today,” Lockyer Valley councillor Michael Hagan said.

“The kids seem to be having a great time.”

There were a range of activities to take part in, with face painting, a jumping castle, craft stalls, inflatable adventure courses, opportunities for photos with superheroes and much more.

The airconditioned premises offered an opportunity for the younger visitors to keep active away from the sweltering heat outside.

“It’s just to promote a healthy lifestyle, and activity for the kids to do,” Cr Hagan said.

“The more the kids know from an early age, the better their habits become as they get older.”

The free event attracted a massive turnout.

The event was a group effort, organised by the LVRC, Lockyer Valley Youth, Anglicare Southern Queensland and Swimfit, the new owners of the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre.

“We thought it’d be a great opportunity to come out and introduce ourselves,” Swimfit centre manager Jessie Godwin said.

“We wanted to meet the kids and hopefully get some interest in doing some kids’ fitness classes as well.”

The group held a ‘boot camp’ style course of activities, all based around superhero antics, such as a Thor hammer throw and Hulk smash.

“These days, with all of the technology, kids unfortunately have an increase in sedentary lifestyles, spending hours in front of the phones and tablets and stuff like that,” Mr Godwin said.

“We wanted to promote that it’s important to still keep your physical activity levels high, to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

The Marvel day is just the latest in a program of holiday activities council is hosting for local children and youth.

To find out more about what else is happening in the area, check out the full holiday program.