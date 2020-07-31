Martha Stewart, 78, stuns in bikini snap

Martha Stewart has stunned fans with her recent pool selfie, taken just over a week before her 79th birthday.

So much so, 14 men have slid into her dms with "proposals", she revealed this week.

Last week, the US lifestyle guru and best pal of Snoop Dogg shared a sultry snap enjoying a sunny day in her East Hampton pool, pouting to the camera with her lush garden just visible in the background.

Speaking to E! Online's podcast Daily Pop this week the 78-year-old said it mustered a fair bit of attention.

"I've had 14 proposals, I don't know what for, but they're proposals," Martha told E!' s Morgan Stewart. "I haven't checked lately, that was the first day."

The star - whose Instagram is dotted with glamorous snaps from around her idyllic Hamptons home - is set to celebrate her 79th birthday in a matter of days

She recently shared a photo of the baked goods her niece had prepared as a gift to her aunt.

Last December, America's queen of homemaking first debuted a stunning new look that left fans in awe of her youthful glow.

In an Instagram snap to her 982k followers, Martha, wearing a black turtleneck and sparkly studs, flaunted a new 'do in a New York City salon.

It came after she dished out some scathing style advice to Felicity Huffman while she was behind bars.

Stewart was speaking at the Vanity Fair summit at the time when she was asked by the moderator if she had any advice for the Desperate Housewives star.

"She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy," the lifestyle mogul said when asked for advice. Schlumpy is Yiddish for a "sloppy or dowdy person," per Merriam Webster.

Huffman was in prison at the time serving her 14-day sentence after being swept up in the high profile college admissions scandal. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The 78-year-old businesswoman is more qualified than most to discuss prison-style, after serving five months in federal prison in 2004 for lying about a December 2000 stock sale.

More than a decade later, she's bounced back and schooling us all on the perfect thirst trap.

Originally published as Martha Stewart, 78, stuns in bikini snap