Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigation after students, man brawl near Marsden High
Police investigation after students, man brawl near Marsden High
News

High school brawl under investigation

by Judith Kerr
27th Oct 2020 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Marsden State High School staff are helping police with an investigation after a brawl broke out near the school on Friday afternoon.

 

 

Footage from a video taken on the day.
Footage from a video taken on the day.

 

 

School principal Andrew Peach said he was working with police, the families and the students to find out what happened.

Initial reports said a man in his 40s was at Mark Lane, Waterford West, wearing a white helmet when a fight broke out with some students from the school.

Police said a taser was involved and was believed to have sparked the incident.

Video footage shown on social media showed students kicking and punching the man.

Other footage shows the man running and chasing students and the man confronting students on a footpath.

Police said the incident occurred about 2.45pm when an unknown man approached a group of teenagers near Browns Plains Rd, in Browns Plains.

A brawl broke out before a 17-year-old ran towards Commerce Drive.

He was treated for lacerations to the knee and shoulder.

 

Originally published as Marsden High brawl under investigation

More Stories

brawl brisbane marsden high school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former teacher told police to 'shoot him'

        Premium Content Former teacher told police to 'shoot him'

        Crime DRIVING three times the alcohol limit, this former teacher told police to shoot him. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics KAP bid to split the state in two, but south won’t get a say in a referendum

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Man in critical condition after being hit in head by log

        Premium Content Man in critical condition after being hit in head by log

        News He was rushed to hospital after an incident on a private property this afternoon