Married twins jaw-dropping baby news

Twin sisters who married twin brothers reveal they are pregnant at the same time

Twin sisters who married twin brothers in a dual wedding and live together are both pregnant.

Brittany and Briana Salyers revealed they're both expecting babies at the same time in an Instagram post on Friday.

Because identical twins have identical DNA, the babies won't just be cousins, but will be "full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples," they wrote in the announcement, which was accompanied by a Baywatch-themed photo with both couples in matching outfits.

"Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other," the sisters wrote.

The couples met in 2017 at the annual Twins Days festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, an event that celebrates all things twins.

Both relationships blossomed and the brothers proposed to the sisters at Virginia's Twin Lakes State Park the following February.

They were married by twin ministers at the same festival in 2018 with the brides wearing identical dresses and veils and brother grooms Josh and Jeremy dressed in identical tuxedos.

Their weirdly unconventional wedding was made into a TV show called Our Twinsane Wedding that also gave a glimpse into the mirroring of their lives.

"It's really been a fairytale come true. Marrying twins is something that's very important to us," Briana Salyers said at the time.

"Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves."

The sisters are married to identical brothers Josh and Jeremy. Picture: Instagram/Salyers Twins

Since then, the couples have frequently shown off matching outfits on their shared Instagram page, called SalyersTwins.

The social media page regularly shares snaps of the foursome, often rocking the same outfits that leave followers unable to tell them apart.

One photo from Christmas Day last year shows Brittany and Briana in matching green dresses and white shoes, their husbands in the same grey T-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

More recently, the sisters posed beside their husbands in matching white dresses with a frill trim detail - the boys in matching blue T-shirts and jeans.

"You guys look like a mirror image," one person wrote underneath.

"I really love that in all the pictures you all dress alike," another said.

While one wrote: "Can't tell any of you apart."

The overlapping pregnancies were no coincidence with the couples telling Sunrise last may that they intended to get pregnant at the same time.

"We have experienced most milestones of our lives together - birthdays, getting your driver's licence, graduations and our double wedding," Brittany Salyers said.

"This would be the next huge event, and we'd love to experience it together. And ideally, we will."

Now that both couples have babies on the way, it remains to be seen whether either mum - or both - may have twins of their own.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Married twins jaw-dropping baby news