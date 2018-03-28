Menu
Justin breaks silence on Ashley dating rumours

Justin and Ashley are hooking up.
by Andrew Bucklow

MARRIED At First Sight's Justin has broken his silence about rumours he's dating Ashley.

Speculation was rife that the pair are now an item after they were photographed sharing a meal together at the Park Hyatt in Sydney a couple of weeks ago.

Ashley and Justin Fischer busted having lunch. Picture: Instagram
The two reality stars were snapped by a fan who posted the photo on social media with the caption: "Forget the million-dollar view, the real view is Ashley and Justin from MAFS on an awkward AF date while you eat dinner."

Just a reminder, Justin is the former husband of Carly, and Carly's now dating Ashley's former husband Troy.

Married At First Sight’s confusing partner swap.
Not long after the photo went viral, Ashley spoke to Nova's Fitzy and Wippa and shot down rumours of a romance.

"No, it wasn't a date. Justin and I are really close, we talk every week," Ashley told the radio duo.

"Justin was just feeling down in the dumps, so we went out to dinner."

But this morning Justin revealed to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O that he and Ashley are more than just friends.

"Out of respect for Ash I can't say too much, but we are still in touch," he told the radio stars.

"So it's sex only, is that what you're saying?" Kyle asked.

"Correct, yes," Justin said.

When asked how long they've been hooking up, Justin replied: "I'd say a few weeks."

Justin, who owns a company which manufactures and distributes soft serve machines, told Kyle and Jackie O that Ashley is 100 per cent nicer to him than she was to her ex from the show, Troy.

Ashley and Justin caught up with other MAFS stars after their lunch date. Picture: Instagram
ashley channel 9 married at first sight television

