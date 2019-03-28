MAFS stars at war over ‘fake’ claim

Married At First Sight villain Jessika has hit back at fellow contestant Jules for claiming her relationship with Dan is fake.

Jules made headlines earlier this week when she accused Jessika of pursuing a relationship with Dan (after also hitting on Nic) purely so she could extend her 15 minutes of fame.

"Some people would have done anything to stay to the end of that show. Anything," Jules told E! News.

"I'm sorry Jess, but if it wasn't Nic it was going to be someone else. He denied you, so you moved on. That's the bottom line.

"Maybe (Jess and Dan) do like each other, who are we to know? But with her past record, does anybody know what's real with Jess and what's not?"

Jessika and Dan appeared on Talking Married last night.

Jessika and Dan told each other they loved each other in last night's episode, and they claim they're still together now, but Jules isn't buying it.

"One hundred per cent not. I don't think it's real at all," she told E! News.

Jessika was asked how she felt about those comments on Channel 9's Talking Married last night, and she hit back at Jules.

"This week we've (her and Dan) done a lot of publicity, and we've been asked the question, 'Are you in love?' and we've said we are," Jessika explained.

"We've been put in the same category as Cam and Jules. With the way we went about our relationship, it wasn't the right way, and I think maybe Jules is trying to protect some integrity in her relationship.

"Jules didn't take the time to get to know either of us very well in the experiment," she added. "For her to have an opinion on that, I think is very much your opinion, you're entitled to it, but you don't need to be throwing that out to the whole world."

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant are still together and going strong.

Jessika stirred up plenty of drama in last night's episode of Married At First Sight when she claimed in front of everyone Mike had told her he was going to say "no" to Heidi in his final vows.

The claim left Heidi devastated, and Jessika told the Talking Married co-hosts she regretted her behaviour.

"Yeah, look, I don't know what happens to me," Jessika said.

"At this point of the experiment, I have been reprimanded, I have been asked to question everything as well. People are just in my business, so I just thought, you know what, I'm happy, and I'm gonna be in your business, which is a really nasty thing to be doing, and looking back at it now, I'm in utter shock."

She stands by her claim about Mike though, saying he told her he thought Heidi was "boring".

"It was actually in our house … I went back and told Dan straight away," she said about Mike's alleged comment.

"What you didn't see there (at the dinner party) was me saying to Dan, 'Did he not say that, babe?' And he said, 'Yeah, he did'.

"I was sick of Mike smoothing things over, and he lies a lot, himself. I lie as well, and I have lied a lot in this season, but he lies a lot."

Let's just repeat that last comment from Jessika shall we: "I have lied a lot in this season." Never a truer word spoken.

