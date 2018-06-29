Maroochydore developments drive Coast property growth

FORMER Australian tennis champion Mark Kratzmann has more than Wimbeldon on his mind this week, with commencement of his riverfront Sunshine Coast apartment development, The Ivy Picnic Point, soon to start.

To date, almost 50% of The Kratzmann Group's 37 luxury residential apartments have been sold off the plan, with strong interest from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne buyers, and from further afield.

New Zealand buyers Jo Ruane and John Skevington, who live at Lake Hood on the South Island, said The Ivy's Maroochy River location was the ideal base for escaping the harsh NZ winters.

"We like Maroochydore as a whole: the proximity to everything, and the atmosphere which is relaxed but humming.

"We are also looking forward to the possibility of direct flights from Christchurch to the Sunshine Coast airport in the future, especially in light of the airport extension," they said.

The $300million Sunshine Coast Airport expansion is expected to be completed in December 2020, with the new runway opening up access to more Australian cities and international markets in Asia and the Western Pacific.

Located just 10 minutes from the airport, the eight level The Ivy Picnic Point development offers two and three-bedroom apartments, sub penthouses and four-bedroom penthouse apartments, with absolute river frontage and a favoured north-east aspect.

Another positive for the development is its proximity to the new Maroochydore CBD, currently being constructed on a 53 hectare greenfield site in the heart of Maroochydore. The master planned CBD will establish the town as the centre of commerce, entertainment and civic life on the Sunshine Coast.

Located just over an hour north of Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast is currently leading the state in terms of growth. Data from the May CoreLogic home values index shows that dwelling values on the Sunshine Coast grew by 5.8% over the past 12 months, well above Brisbane values, which increased by just 0.9%.

The Ivy Picnic Point's incorporation of design elements such as lush green gardens, external timber features and European appliances make the sophisticated development something out of the box for the region. In addition, the stylish apartments are also considerably more affordable than riverfront properties at nearby Noosa, with prices starting at $499,000.

Mr Kratzmann, who plans to reside at The Ivy, said the apartments were attracting couples looking for a spacious permanent home, close to amenities and with communal areas for socialising.

"Many apartment buildings on the Sunshine Coast have a mix of holiday letting and permanent living. This is a compromise we didn't want to make and we have designed each residence to be a well-loved home," he said.

Local retirees Geoff and Marie Shires spent years looking for the ideal place to transition from acreage living to a relaxed waterfront residence. They said, apart from the stunning location, accessibility, size and security were major factors in their decision to buy at The Ivy.

"The square line of the interior of the units maximises floor space, as compared to other units that have curved feature walls. That also makes it more wheelchair accessible, if need be. The lift services the units from public space and is not integrated with the units as such, which we felt is far more secure," Mrs Shires said.

She said another advantage was the proximity to cycling and walking tracks and the nearby business precinct.

"A vehicle will not be required at all times ... and there is also well kept public places, between the esplanade and the waterfront, which offer extra parking for visitors."

Commencement of the development, which is being marketed by Ray White Maroochydore and Amber Werchon Property, begins in August. To find out more visit www.theivypicnicpoint.com.au

MAROOCHYDORE

26-28 Picnic Point Esplanade

What: The Ivy Picnic Point: 37 luxury apartments including two penthouses overlooking the spectacular Maroochy River and ocean breakwater. North-east facing waterfront views, each living space has been optimised to take advantage of the elements and the natural environment. Development includes a communal barbecue area, lap pool, steam room, gym and lush green hanging gardens, with all apartments incorporating Smeg and Miele appliances

PriceL From $499,000

Agent: Dan Sowden, Ray White Maroochydore

Contact: 1300 060 542