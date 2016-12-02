Market fever hits Forest Hill

Elena and Brian Graham at the Forest Hill Handmade Expo and Vintage Market on Saturday, November 26.

A DIVERSE variety of handmade goodies filled market stalls in Forest Hill last Saturday.

More than 60 stalls set up shop in the School of Arts Hall grounds for the Forest Hill Handmade Expo and Vintage Market.

Market co-ordinator Andrew Van Der Beek said a large crowed turned out for the day.

"The thing we love about coming to the Lockyer is that it's a very relaxed and friendly environment,” Mr Van Der Beek said.

He said it had been a good opportunity for many to do a bit of early Christmas shopping.

"They know that they are buying something that is handmade and that someone has put a lot of love and care into it rather than something that's been made in a factory in Taiwan,” he said.