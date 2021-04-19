Mark Wahlberg reveals family tragedy

Alma Wahlberg, mother to Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, has died after struggling with an illness, her sons have confirmed on social media. She was 78.

"My angel. Rest in peace," Mark, 49, wrote on Instagram with a photo of his mother in healthier times.

"It's time to rest peacefully, mom," Donnie, 51, wrote in a long post alongside a video obituary.

"I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always."

The Wahlbergs, L-R: Mark, Paul, Alma and Donnie Wahlberg.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg's lavish Byron Bay quarantine

It's not immediately clear when exactly Alma died or what the cause was. In July, Donnie had addressed his mother's health issues, TMZ reported.

"I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he wrote at the time.

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

"She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes. Sending my heartfelt love, and sincerest wishes, to all those away from their loved ones."

The Boston-born mother of nine was a regular fixture on the A&E series "Wahlburgers," which showed the family's ambitions to start a burger restaurant that ended up taking off in the New England area.

She was always an angel.



Now she has her wings.



Rest peacefully Alma.



As Always, your Baby Donnie#RIPAlma 🙏🏼❤️🕊😢 https://t.co/qrR7foxSM8pic.twitter.com/IICsPPwHlp — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 18, 2021

Alma worked as a hostess and greeter at the eateries and previously had careers as a nurse's aid and bank clerk, TMZ reported.

Donnie previously opened an upscale Italian restaurant in her honor and dubbed it Alma Nove - a reference to his mom and her nine kids.

"I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," Donnie wrote in his Sunday post.

Mark called his mother his “angel.” Picture: Chris Khoury

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg reveals extreme weight loss diet

"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people - combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from - undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known."

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Mark Wahlberg reveals family tragedy