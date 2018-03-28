Menu
Star Wars: Episode IX ending George Lucas wanted

by Zoe Szathmary

SPOILER alert for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Jedi Master Luke Skywalker would have died in Episode 9 of the Star Wars franchise in George Lucas' version of the story, Mark Hamill has claimed.

Instead, Hamill's character died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was written and directed by filmmaker Rian Johnson.

That movie, considered the eighth "episode" in the space series, hit theatres in December.

"I happen to know that George didn't kill Luke until the end of [Episode] 9, after he trained Leia," Hamill told IGN. "Which is another thread that was never played upon [in The Last Jedi]."

Johnson's film does not feature Skywalker training his sister, played by the late actor Carrie Fisher.

The news outlet notes that Hamill said earlier that Lucas wanted Skywalker to have a cameo role in Episode 9 before Disney took control of the franchise.

Star Wars originals: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and George Lucas.

This article was originally published on Fox News and is reproduced with permission.

