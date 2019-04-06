Marianne takes poor availability into her own hands

PRIORITISING HEALTH: Marianne Gosen owner of Marianne's Organic Market Stall urged others to take control of their health

WHEN Gatton woman Marianne Gosen wanted to take control of her health she chose to only eat organic, but the choice meant she had to do her grocery shopping outside the region.

Mrs Gosen was driving up to 45 minutes each way to purchase fruit and vegetables when she decided the availability wasn't good enough.

"I wanted to eat organic because I started watching things about what non-organic food does to you,” Mrs Gosen said.

"But I had to drive a long way to get it, it was costing me a lot of money and it was never fresh.

"I started thinking people should be able to buy this here.”

She took matters into her own hands and created Marianne's Organic Market Stall.

Mrs Gosen has been running the stall for about two years, but recently she's taken business to the next level and created an online platform.

The market stall is now registered on Facebook and has a website allowing customers to make online orders.

"People have the choice to buy organic food without having to drive to get it,” she said.

Mrs Gosen offers delivery to anywhere in the Lockyer Valley for just $5.00 and customers also have the option to pick the produce up from one of four collection points.

"My message would be if you really want to take control or your health, your kitchen, your food or your cooking you should look outside of the big supermarkets,” Mrs Gosen said.

"I feel cleaner, my kitchen habits have completely changed, I cook differently and I have more variety now.”

Mrs Gosen still has a stall at a Toowoomba market, and at the Laidley Markets once a week, which gives customers an option to shop or just pick up their order.

The market stall is stocked with seasonal produce from the Australian Certified Organic packing shed in Carpendale or chemical-free produce from Food Connect in Brisbane.

The collection points for Marianne's Organic Market Stall are at the Grantham fuel station, the Laidley Markets as well as private properties in Gatton and Toowoomba.