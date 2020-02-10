Menu
Margot Robbie and brother Lachlan Robbie
Margot Robbie and brother Lachlan Robbie
Margot’s brother’s cheeky tribute to superstar sis

by Sophie Chirgwin
9th Feb 2020 11:00 PM
MARGOT Robbie's brother has paid touching tribute to his sister's work ethic in a personal post on social media.

Lachlan Robbie, also in the entertainment industry as a stuntman, worked alongside his famous sister in the new Birds of Prey movie.

In a proud brother moment, Lachlan shared a picture of him and Margot while she was in full costume and makeup.

Lachlan Robbie and Margot Robbie. Source: Instagram
Lachlan Robbie and Margot Robbie. Source: Instagram

"This photo it's one of the highest points in my career," he wrote.

"To work along side you on Birds of Prey and seeing your professionalism and dedication to your craft onset and at home to deliver something for people to enjoy is always motivating.

"To finally work alongside you was one of my high points. Being able to share the experience of your creation and be apart of it. Thank you.

"Ps I'm sure you enjoyed the ability to spend 6 months beating me up guilt free."

The movie sees Margot reprise her role as fan-favourite antihero Harley Quinn.

The Gold Coast star also produced the film, which was predicted to rake in AUD $82 million, but fell short at AUD $50 million in the US, with Hollywood's film bible Variety declaring it had "laid an egg".

Robbie will today attend the Oscar Awards where she received her second nomination after I, Tonya, for her role in Bombshell where she co-stars with Charlize Theronand Nicole Kidman.

